Acadia says FDA panel to meet next month to discuss Nuplazid label expansion
May 02, 2022 4:27 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The commercial-stage biotech ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) announced on Monday that an expert panel of the FDA would meet next month to discuss the company’s resubmitted marketing application for antipsychotic therapy pimavanserin targeted at patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
- Pimavanserin is already indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
- Last year, the FDA rejected the therapy for the same conditions in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP). ACADIA (ACAD) resubmitted the supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)), and the FDA assigned an action date for Aug. 04 to review it.
- In connection with the review, the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Jun. 17 to discuss the marketing approval for the new indication, the company said.
- There are no FDA-approved therapies to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with ADP.