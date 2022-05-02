SolarEdge sizzles after Q1 revenues reach quarterly record

May 02, 2022 4:24 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Males Checking Solar Panel Width

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +4.9% post-market Monday after reporting lower than forecast Q1 adjusted earnings but a 61% Y/Y increase in revenues to a quarterly record $655M, which was above expectations.

Q1 GAAP net income was $33.1M, or $0.60/share, down from $41M in Q4 2021, or $0.74/share, but up from $30.1M, or $0.55, in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 cash flow generated from operating activities surged to $163M from $89.6M in Q4 2021 and $24.1M in the same quarter last year.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin was 28.4%, down from 30.3% in Q4 2021 and 36.5% in the year-earlier quarter.

For Q2, SolarEdge guides for revenues of $710M-$740M, including $660M-$690M in revenues from the solar segment, as well as non-GAAP gross margin of 26%-29%, including gross margin from the solar segment of 28%-31%.

SolarEdge (SEDG) shares have slipped 9% YTD and 7% during the past year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.