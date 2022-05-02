SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +4.9% post-market Monday after reporting lower than forecast Q1 adjusted earnings but a 61% Y/Y increase in revenues to a quarterly record $655M, which was above expectations.

Q1 GAAP net income was $33.1M, or $0.60/share, down from $41M in Q4 2021, or $0.74/share, but up from $30.1M, or $0.55, in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 cash flow generated from operating activities surged to $163M from $89.6M in Q4 2021 and $24.1M in the same quarter last year.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin was 28.4%, down from 30.3% in Q4 2021 and 36.5% in the year-earlier quarter.

For Q2, SolarEdge guides for revenues of $710M-$740M, including $660M-$690M in revenues from the solar segment, as well as non-GAAP gross margin of 26%-29%, including gross margin from the solar segment of 28%-31%.

SolarEdge (SEDG) shares have slipped 9% YTD and 7% during the past year.