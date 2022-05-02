Clorox’s (NYSE:CLX) squeezed margins are overshadowing an otherwise clean earnings result on Monday.

While the Oakland-based consumer products manufacturer reported a solid beat on profitability and edged just past estimates on revenue for the fiscal third quarter, the earnings print reveals that gross margin fell a stunning 760 basis points to 35.9% from 43.5% in 2021.

Despite efforts to raise prices, the company’s efforts were not able to overcome “higher manufacturing and logistics and commodity costs.” For the full year, gross margins are expected to contract 800 basis points.

The rising costs also caused the company to cut adjusted EPS estimates for the full year to between $4.05 and $4.30, a notable reduction from last quarter's forecast of between $4.25 and $4.50 which was itself a reduction from prior expectations.

Still, CEO Linda Rendle attempted to increase confidence in the company’s pricing power.

"While cost inflation continues to increase and uncertainty remains, we're seeing the strength and resiliency of our brands driving benefits across the business, and the actions we're taking to rebuild margin are gaining momentum,” she said. “We're confident that our strategic choices and focus on operational performance position us well over the long term to create value for all our stakeholders."

She also noted that the squeezed margins are a sequential improvement from the fiscal second quarter, wherein margins declined by an even wider 1240 basis points year over year. Nonetheless, shares fell nearly 6% shortly after the results were reported to mark a similar decline to that marked upon the first quarter report.

