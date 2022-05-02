Tarsus Pharmaceuticals closes down 23% following $50M public stock offering

May 02, 2022 4:34 PM ETTarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Economic crisis - Financial and business background

zoom-zoom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) closed down more than 23% Monday after the company said it would raise $50M in a stock offering earlier in the day.
  • On Monday, Tarsus (TARS) also announced positive top-line data from a second phase 3 trial of TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) for Demodex blepharitis, an eyelid disease. The candidate met the primary and all secondary endpoints.
  • The company said it plans to fild a New Drug Application with the U.S. FDA in the second half of the year.
  • Based on the results from the Saturn-2 trial, Oppenheimer raised its price target to $66 (~371% return based on Monday's close), a street high.
