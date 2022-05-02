FMC Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.17, revenue of $1.35B beats by $70M

May 02, 2022 4:36 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • FMC press release (NYSE:FMC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $1.35B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • FMC's full-year 2022 revenue is forecasted to be in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.55 billion, representing an increase of 7 percent at the midpoint versus 2021, vs. consensus of $5.41B
  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.48 billion,
  • Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $6.70 to $8.00 per diluted share vs. consensus of $7.83
  • Full-year free cash flow to be between $515 million to $735 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.