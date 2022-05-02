FMC Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.17, revenue of $1.35B beats by $70M
May 02, 2022 4:36 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- FMC press release (NYSE:FMC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $1.35B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- FMC's full-year 2022 revenue is forecasted to be in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.55 billion, representing an increase of 7 percent at the midpoint versus 2021, vs. consensus of $5.41B
- EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.48 billion,
- Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $6.70 to $8.00 per diluted share vs. consensus of $7.83
- Full-year free cash flow to be between $515 million to $735 million.