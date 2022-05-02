GlobalFoundries secures $117M deal from Dept of Defense for semiconductor supply

May 02, 2022
  • GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) on Monday announced a $117M deal with the Dept. of Defense (DoD) to provide supply of U.S.-made semiconductors critical to national security systems.
  • The chips will be transferred to GFS' facility Fab 8 in Malta, New York from Fab 10 in East Fishkill, New York.
  • The first chips from the deal are expected to begin delivery in 2023.
  • The deal provides the DoD with a supply of chips manufactured on GFS' differentiated 45nm SOI platform.
  • GFS is working with the U.S. govt. to secure classified status for Fab 8.
