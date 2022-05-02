GlobalFoundries secures $117M deal from Dept of Defense for semiconductor supply
May 02, 2022 4:38 PM ETGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) on Monday announced a $117M deal with the Dept. of Defense (DoD) to provide supply of U.S.-made semiconductors critical to national security systems.
- The chips will be transferred to GFS' facility Fab 8 in Malta, New York from Fab 10 in East Fishkill, New York.
- The first chips from the deal are expected to begin delivery in 2023.
- The deal provides the DoD with a supply of chips manufactured on GFS' differentiated 45nm SOI platform.
- GFS is working with the U.S. govt. to secure classified status for Fab 8.