Ameresco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.08, revenue of $474M beats by $63.2M
May 02, 2022 4:38 PM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ameresco press release (NYSE:AMRC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $474M (+87.9% Y/Y) beats by $63.2M.
- "We are pleased to reaffirm our 2022 guidance for year-over-year revenue growth of 52%, Adjusted EBITDA growth of 34% and Non-GAAP EPS of 26% at the midpoints of our guidance ranges," commented George P. Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer.
- 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be between $1.83-$1.87B vs, consensus of $1.85B; Gross Margin of 15.5% - 16.5%; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.85-$1.95 vs. consensus of $1.88