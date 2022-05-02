ZoomInfo dips after Q1 beat; acquires recruitment platform Comparably
May 02, 2022 4:43 PM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- ZoomInfo stock (NASDAQ:ZI) started higher in the minutes after its first-quarter earnings report, and then turned 2.5% lower, alongside news that it's acquired recruitment platform Comparably.
- The company beat expectations on top and bottom lines. Revenues grew nearly 58% to $241.7 million, and adjusted operating income rose 45% to $95.7 million, on a margin of 39%.
- “Customers are embracing the ZoomInfo RevOS platform, with more companies using the data, insights, automation and workflows to grow their business and efficiently go-to-market," says founder/CEO Henry Schuck.
- Cash flow from operations rose 13% to $105 million, while unlevered free cash flow jumped 29% to $125.9 million.
- In the Comparably acquisition, terms weren't disclosed. ZoomInfo acquired the company (a center for employee reviews and salary data) to help companies convert more of their talent pipeline.