Devon Q1 results - beats, bumps dividend, sticks to shareholder return plan

Devon (DVN) reported Q1 results after the market close Monday, beating earnings estimates, while generating strong free cash flow and recommitting to shareholder returns in 2022:

Earnings - the Company reported $1.88 in adjusted earnings per share for the quarter, versus Street expectations for $1.76.

Cash flow - free cash flow reached a record of $1.3b in the quarter, or 3.4% of Devon's (DVN) current market cap.

Capital allocation - management bumped the dividend 27% to $1.27 (8.7% yield), and expanded the share buyback program while retiring 1.1% of average diluted shares outstanding during the quarter.

Guidance - the Company made no change to capital or production guidance.

Ahead of Q1 results, investors were focused on management's reaction to elevated commodity prices and pressure to increase production following war in Ukraine. CEO Muncrief commented that, "looking ahead, we are unwavering in our commitment to capital discipline and remain focused on delivering the objectives that underpin our current year plan." Suggesting that after years of outspending cash flow on production growth, Devon (DVN) is firmly focused on shareholder returns in 2022.