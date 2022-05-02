NextGen Healthcare sees Q4 revenue above consensus

May 02, 2022 4:48 PM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) has reported prelim Q4 GAAP revenue of $150M-$152M, compared to $144.2M in the fourth quarter a year ago and $148.18M consensus.
  • GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to be between $0.00-$0.02, compared to $0.01 net loss per share in the prior year period.
  • Q4 non-GAAP EPS is seen at $0.18 and $0.20, compared to $0.21 a year ago and $0.20 consensus.
  • Bookings is expected to hit a quarterly record level of ~$41M.
  • For full fiscal year 2022, revenue is expected to be between $595M-$597M, compared to $556.8M in FY21 and $593.26M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP EPS is seen at $0.97-$0.99, compared to $0.98 last year and $0.99 consensus.
  • Full year bookings is expected to be ~$152M.
  • NextGen Healthcare also outlined FY23 guidance, expecting revenue between $628M-$640M vs. $624.26M consensus and non-GAAP EPS of $0.95-$1.01 vs. $1.00 consensus.
