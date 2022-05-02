KKR & Co. Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 4:49 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+30.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B.
- Over the last 2 years, KKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.