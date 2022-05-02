Will Airbnb post yet another earnings beat in Q1 as travel service sector recovers?
May 02, 2022 4:50 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.24 and consensus revenue estimate is $1.45B (+63.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ABNB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The vacation rental provider is expected to report Q1 room nights growth of over 20% and gross bookings value of more than 60% compared to 2019.
- Evercore ISI believes ABNB could deliver a Q1 earnings beat as industry data suggests improving demand. ABNB will likely set Q2 guidance comfortably ahead of estimates.
- Citi is bullish on ABNB as it believes the firm is emerging from the pandemic more profitable and with 90% of traffic organic in hand.
- Bank of America said bookings from Europe and the rest of the world are growing much faster than in the U.S. BofA forecasts 2033 bookings at $245B and margins of 42% but rates ABNB Neutral on valuation check.
- ABNB shares rallied after the firm's gross booking value jumped 91% against the soft pandemic comparable from a year ago. Adj. EBITDA was $333M, highest ever for Q4, due to revenue growth and continued cost discipline. ABNB said it expects to achieve its first ever positive Q1 adj. EBITDA.
Recent news:
- ABNB announced a policy that will allow its staff to work from anywhere.
- The European Court of Justice recently rejected ABNB's case against rules in Belgium that require it to submit details of transactions to tax authorities. The order was the latest blow for ABNB in Europe as a few cities either banned or curbed its operation in recent years.
- ABNB suspended all operations in Russia and Belarus owing to the Ukraine war.