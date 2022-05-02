Eaton Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:00 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.78B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.