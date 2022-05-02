Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) said portfolio occupancy improved during Q1 as the impact of the Omicron variant receded. Omega (OHI) shares jumped 4.3% in Monday after-hours trading after Q1 results beat the average analyst estimate.

Still, earnings continue to be affected by the nonpayment of rent by a few operators, a challenge that will continue for the next few quarters, the company said.

"Many facilities remain unprofitable as low occupancy and elevated labor costs continue to pressure operating performance," said Omega CEO Taylor Pickett. "The incremental federal and state support provided to this industry through the pandemic has helped a frail and vulnerable segment of society receive the care they need."

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $0.74, topping consensus of $0.70, The fell from $0.77 in Q4 2021 and fell from $0.85 in Q1 2021.

Revenue of $249.3M beat the the $211.3M average analyst estimate and slipped slightly from $249.9M in the previous quarter and $273.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 expenses of $167.7M dropped from $216.6M in Q4 and from $191.2M in Q1 2021.

In January, an operator representing 3.4% of Omega's (OHI) Q1 contractual annualized rent and mortgage interest revenue didn't pay amounts due under its lease agreement. It did pay contractual interest amounts due under its $20M revolving credit facility during the quarter. The operator resumed paying the contractual amount due under its lease agreement in April 2022 and is required to pay deferred rent balance and accrued interest by Dec. 31, 2022.

In March 2022, another operator representing 2.4% of the company's Q1 2022 contractual annualized rent and mortgage interest revenue didn't pay its March contractual amounts due under the lease agreement In April 2022, the lease with the operator was amended to allow the operator to apply its $2.0M security deposit to its march 2022 contractual rental payment and to allow for a short-term rent deferral for April, with regular rental payments required to resume in May.

Regarding the Guardian portfolio restructuring, in Q1 the company re-leased eight facilities to other operators and sold two facilities, all of which were previously leased to Guardian. In February, Guardian sold three facilities, previously subject to the Omega (OHI) mortgage loan and made partial paydown of $21.7M against the mortgage loan. the remaining restructuring activities to be completed include the sale of seven facilities leased to Guardian.

Conference call on May 3 at 10:00 AM ET.

