Chemours (NYSE:CC) +6.5% post-market Monday after easily beating Q1 adjusted earnings expectations with a 22% Y/Y rise in revenues to $1.76B, while also boosting its adjusted EPS guidance for the full year.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose to $403M from $268M in the prior-year quarter, which the company says resulted from higher pricing and volumes that were partially offset by raw material cost inflation and a challenging logistics environment.

While Q1 net sales jumped 22%, the company said volume and price were positive contributors to the improved results, growing 4% and 25%, respectively.

Q1 sales by segment: Titanium Technologies +28% Y/Y to $928M, with volume rising 6% and pricing up 24% over the same period; Thermal and Specialized Solutions +40% to $425M, as volume rose 1% while pricing contributed 40%; Advanced Performance Materials +16% to $385M, with volume up 3% and pricing higher by 15%.

For FY 2022, Chemours (CC) raises guidance for adjusted EBITDA to $1.475B-$1.575B from $1.425B-$1.3B, with free cash flow expected to be greater than $550M vs. prior guidance of greater than $500M.

Chemours' (CC) stock price return comes in roughly breakeven YTD and a 6% gain during the past year.