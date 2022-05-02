Boston Properties FFO of $1.82 beats by $0.08, revenue of $754.31M beats by $23.38M

May 02, 2022 5:05 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Boston Properties press release (NYSE:BXP): Q1 FFO of $1.82 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $754.31M (+5.7% Y/Y) beats by $23.38M.
  • EPS and FFO per share exceeded the mid-point of BXP’s guidance due primarily to $0.07 per share of improvement in portfolio performance, $0.01 per share of the impact of reinstating accrual basis accounting for certain tenants that were previously reclassified to cash basis accounting and $0.01 per share of lower general and administrative expenses. Additionally, Q1 2022 EPS included a gain on sale of $0.13 per share.
  • BXP provided guidance for Q2 2022 EPS of $0.79 - $0.81 and FFO of $1.84 - $1.86 per diluted share and full year 2022 EPS of $5.32 - $5.42 and FFO of $7.40 - $7.50 per diluted share.
