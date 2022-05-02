Constellation Brands prices $1.85B senior note offering

May 02, 2022 5:05 PM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) said Monday it priced the $1.85B public offering of senior notes.
  • The notes consist of $550M of 3.6% senior notes due 2024 for a public offering price of 99.941% of the principal amount of the 2024 notes; $600M of 4.35% senior notes due 2027 for a public offering price of 99.942% of the principal amount of the 2027 notes; and $700M of 4.75% senior notes due 2032 for a public offering price of 99.638% of the principal amount of the 2032 notes.
  • The notes will be senior obligations, ranking equally with STZ's other senior unsecured indebtedness.
  • Closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 9.
  • STZ intends to use the net proceeds to fund concurrent series of cash tender offers for any and all of its outstanding 3.2% senior notes due 2023 (of which $600M is outstanding) and 4.25% senior notes due 2023 (of which $1.05B is outstanding).
  • Proceeds will also be used to redeem prior to maturity any amounts of the 2023 notes outstanding following the consummation of the tender offers.
