Hayward Holdings stock slides on secondary offering of 22.5M shares

May 02, 2022 5:06 PM ETHayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) has announced a secondary offering of 22.5M shares of its common stock by selling stockholders (funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors and Alberta Investment Management).
  • Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,375,000 additional shares.
  • All proceeds from the offering will go to the sellers.
  • Hayward (HAYW) plans to repurchase from the underwriters 7.5M of the common stock being sold in the offering at a price per share equal to the price per share paid by the underwriters to the sellers.
  • The share repurchase will be funded using cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
  • The closing of the share repurchase is conditioned on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the offering.
  • HAYW shares have slid ~5% in extended trading
