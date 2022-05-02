GEO Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:13 PM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.38 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $551.47M (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- In February, GEO Group had reported Q4 2021 FFO that beat estimates and revenue that was in-line with expectations. It had also guided FY 2022 adj. FFO per share of $2.05-$2.13.