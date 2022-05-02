Vornado Realty stock climbs after Q1 FFO, revenue beat

May 02, 2022 5:15 PM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Manhattan"s Midtown Offices Remain Largely Empty As Businesses Begin To Consider Returning

  • Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) shares rose as much as 4.5% in Monday after hours trading as the New York-based office REIT posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue and FFO.
  • Q1 adjusted FFO of $0.79 per share topped the average analyst estimate of $0.77 and increased from $0.65 in the year-ago period. Q1 revenue of $442.1M also beat the Wall Street consensus of $421.84M and jumped from $379.98M in Q1 of last year.
  • Net operating income at share was $284.26M in Q1, up from $250.12M in Q1 2021.
  • New York NOI at share was $243.67M in Q1 vs. $211.14M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Same store NOI at share percentage increase of 3.1% during the first quarter.
  • Conference call on May 3 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Towards the end of April, Vornado Realty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share.
