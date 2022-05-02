Black Stone Minerals, GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.39, revenue of $36.42M misses by $86.32M

May 02, 2022 5:20 PM ETBlack Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Black Stone Minerals, press release (NYSE:BSM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.39.
  • Revenue of $36.42M (-40.8% Y/Y) misses by $86.32M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $98.8 million, an increase of 27% over the prior quarter.
  • Distributable cash flow was $92.6 million for the first quarter, an increase of 30% relative to the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Total debt at the end of the first quarter was $69.0 million; total debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA was 0.2x at quarter-end. As of April 29, 2022, total debt had been reduced to $44.0 million.
  • Shares +0.06% AH.
