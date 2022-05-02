Estee Lauder Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:21 PM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.32B (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward.