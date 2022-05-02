PS Business Parks Q1 core FFO rises 9% from a year ago in last quarter before sale
May 02, 2022 5:22 PM ETPS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB), the industrial and multifamily REIT that agreed earlier this month to be acquired by Blackstone (BX) for $7.6B, posted higher core funds from operation and higher rental income from a year ago.
- Q1 core FFO per share of $1.82 missed the $1.83 average of two analyst estimates and increased from $1.67 in Q1 2021. Total core FFO of $63.8M rose 9.3% from $58.4M in the year-ago quarter
- Rental income of $112.8M climbed from $108.0M in the year-ago period.
- Total operating expenses were $68.6M, up from $60.6M a year earlier.
- Q1 cash net operating income of $78.1M rose 5.6% Y/Y and cash NOI for the same-park portfolio was $73.7M, up 8.6% Y/Y.
- The total portfolio weighted average occupancy of 95.5% increased from 93.2% in the year-ago quarter.
- Total portfolio comparable rental rates on 1.7M square feet of leasing were 23.4% on a GAAP rent growth basis and 10.7% on a cash basis.
- This is likely PS Business Parks' (PSB) last quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company, as its acquisition by Blackstone (BX) is expected to be completed in Q3.
- Earlier, PS Business Parks (PSB) Q1 FFO of $1.65 per share, GAAP EPS of $2.60