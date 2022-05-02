ONEOK Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:45 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (vs. $0.86 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5B (+56.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OKE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.