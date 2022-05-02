Semler Scientific down 10% following Q1 bottom and top line misses

May 02, 2022 5:32 PM ETSemler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Magnifying glass, glasses, keyboard and blue paper with text QUARTERLY REPORT.

mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) dropped 10% in post-market trading after the healthcare technology products company reported Q1 2021 earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines.
  • Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.41 missed by $0.07 while revenue of ~$14M, a 6.2% year-over-year increase, missed by ~$500K.
  • Net income in the quarter of $3.4M was a ~31% decline from Q1 2021.
  • Semler was impacted in Q1 by a 41% increase in total operating expenses -- including cost of revenues -- to $10.1M.
  • The company ended the quarter with $38.4M in cash.
  • Looking ahead, Semler (SMLR) issued 2022 guidance of revenue between $58M and $60M, and operating expenses between $44M and $46M.
