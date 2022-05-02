Alteryx Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:45 PM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.59 (vs. -$0.08 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $145.88M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AYX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.