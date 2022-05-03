CC Capital takes 9.1% stake in Turtle Beach

May 03, 2022

  • CC Capital Inc. reported a 9.1% stake in headphone maker Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ:HEAR).
  • Woodland Hills, California-based CC Capital owned 1.5 million Turtle Beach (HEAR) shares, according to a 13G filing.
  • The stake come as activist activist investor Donerail Group has been involved in a proxy battle with the headphone maker to try to get six directors elected to the board after the company rejected several takeover offers from Donerail.
  • The proxy fight amped up after Donerail in December made a revised $32.86/share offer for Turtle Beach. A settlement proposal from Turtle Beach offered to accept two independent directors from a pool of Donerail candidates, but the company says Donerail "refused to engage in good faith."
  • The annual meeting is scheduled for June 7.
  • Turtle Beach (HEAR) is scheduled to report Q1 results on Wednesday.
