Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) +2.9% post-market on Monday after comfortably beating Q1 adjusted earnings estimates while raising its full-year forecast for adjusted EBITDA and growth capex.

Q1 net income fell to $379M, or $0.31/share, from $426M, or 0.35/share, in the year-earlier quarter, due partly to the absence of a $77M favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri, while cash flow from operations rose 18% Y/Y to $1.08B.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA by segment: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico +5.6% Y/Y to $697M, Northeast G&P +4% to $418M, West -17% to $260M.

Williams (WMB) said it achieved a 3% increase in transmission contracted capacity compared to the the year-ago quarter led by bringing on line the Leidy South Transco expansion project throughout 2021.

For FY 2022, Williams (WMB) now expects adjusted EBITDA of $5.9B-$6.2B, a $250M midpoint increase from guidance issued in February 2022, as well as growth capital spending of $2.25B-$2.35B, a $1B increase at the midpoint of prior guidance, driven by the acquisition of Trace Midstream assets.

Williams (WMB) also said it anticipates achieving a leverage ratio midpoint of 3.8x, which along with expectations to generate positive free cash flow after dividends and capital spending, excluding the Trace acquisition, will allow it to retain financial flexibility.

Williams' (WMB) price return shows a 32% YTD gain and a 40% rise during the past year.