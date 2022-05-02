Boston Properties bumps up 2022 FFO guidance after Q1 leasing revenue climbs

  • Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) has lifted its full-year FFO guidance after the office REITs' Q1 results topped Wall Street expectations.
  • It's expecting 2022 FFO of $7.40-7.50 compared with $7.30-7.45 in the previous forecast.
  • In the meantime, first-quarter revenue of $754.31M topped the average analyst estimate of $730.93M and drifted higher from $713.7M in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 leasing revenue of $718.12M increased from $685.82M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 hotel revenue of $4.56M surged from $632M in Q1 of last year.
  • Expenses were $499.98M in Q1, up from $484.8M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Its total portfolio was 89.1% leased at the end of March, up from 88.8% in Q4 2021.
  • Real estate held on its balance sheet was $22.5B in Q1 compared with $22.3B in the previous quarter.
  • Conference call on May 3 at 11:00 AM ET.
