Boston Properties bumps up 2022 FFO guidance after Q1 leasing revenue climbs
May 02, 2022 5:36 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) has lifted its full-year FFO guidance after the office REITs' Q1 results topped Wall Street expectations.
- It's expecting 2022 FFO of $7.40-7.50 compared with $7.30-7.45 in the previous forecast.
- In the meantime, first-quarter revenue of $754.31M topped the average analyst estimate of $730.93M and drifted higher from $713.7M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 leasing revenue of $718.12M increased from $685.82M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 hotel revenue of $4.56M surged from $632M in Q1 of last year.
- Expenses were $499.98M in Q1, up from $484.8M in Q1 a year ago.
- Its total portfolio was 89.1% leased at the end of March, up from 88.8% in Q4 2021.
- Real estate held on its balance sheet was $22.5B in Q1 compared with $22.3B in the previous quarter.
- Conference call on May 3 at 11:00 AM ET.
- Previously, (April 22) Boston Properties got upgraded to Buy at Mizuho.