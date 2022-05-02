AST SpaceMobile jumps 12% on FCC license to test direct-to-phone satellite
May 02, 2022 5:42 PM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has received an experimental license from the Federal Communications Commission to support U.S. testing of its BlueWalker 3 satellite, which is promising direct-to-cell-phone connectivity.
- The stock has jumped 11.8% after hours.
- With the license, the company will do domestic testing of space-to-ground communications using 3GPP low-band cellular frequencies and Q/V-band frequencies.
- The company is set to launch the BlueWalker 3 satellite this summer; the satellite has a 693-square-foot aperture designed to communicate directly with cell phones using those standard frequencies.
- AST SpaceMobile will keep seeking additional authorizations with the FCC over its planned BlueBird satellite constellation.