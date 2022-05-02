AST SpaceMobile jumps 12% on FCC license to test direct-to-phone satellite

May 02, 2022 5:42 PM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

satellite and earth

enot-poloskun/E+ via Getty Images

  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has received an experimental license from the Federal Communications Commission to support U.S. testing of its BlueWalker 3 satellite, which is promising direct-to-cell-phone connectivity.
  • The stock has jumped 11.8% after hours.
  • With the license, the company will do domestic testing of space-to-ground communications using 3GPP low-band cellular frequencies and Q/V-band frequencies.
  • The company is set to launch the BlueWalker 3 satellite this summer; the satellite has a 693-square-foot aperture designed to communicate directly with cell phones using those standard frequencies.
  • AST SpaceMobile will keep seeking additional authorizations with the FCC over its planned BlueBird satellite constellation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.