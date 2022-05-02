Arconic Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:44 PM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (vs. $0.46 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+36.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARNC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.