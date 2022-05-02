MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) and its partners in the Whistler gas pipeline in Texas said Monday they reached a final investment decision to move forward with a proposed expansion after securing sufficient firm transportation agreements with shippers.

The companies, which also include WhiteWater Midstream and a joint venture between Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and West Texas Gas Inc., said the installation of three new compressor stations will increase the pipeline's mainline capacity to 2.5B cf/day from 2B cf/day currently, with the expansion scheduled to enter service in September 2023.

Whistler is a 450-mile pipeline that moves gas from the Waha Header in the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas, providing access to South Texas and export markets, with connectivity to the Midland Basin via an 85-mile lateral.

MPLX (MPLX) is a quality midstream MLP that maintains a strong balance sheet and stands to benefit from increased domestic production, Gen Alpha writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.