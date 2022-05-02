Despite record net sales for the fiscal second quarter, J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) stock sank after reporting earnings on Monday.

The New Jersey-based manufacturer of soft pretzels, frozen fruit juice treats, and baked goods reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.17, estimates by $0.48, alongside revenue of $281.5 million that came up short of expectations by $28.73 million. These big misses came despite record net sales for the second quarter and a rise above even pre-pandemic sales.

The adverse results reflect, therefore, significant cost increases to the company. A decline in gross profits to 23.2% from 23.8% in the prior year “reflecting the significant cost headwinds” to the industry, the release explains. A financial supplement further reveals that inflationary impacts built over 10% sequentially, growing most markedly in “flour, oils, eggs, dairy, chocolates, and meats, as well as packaging and fuel.” The company anticipates significant price hikes in the future to contend with these impacts.

“As was the case last quarter, sustained significant inflationary pressures continue driving up prices across the entire supply and production chain, including raw materials, packaging, and distribution,” CEO Dan Fachner said. “We are taking aggressive measures to offset these cost challenges, including strategic cost reduction initiatives in procurement, R&D, production and distribution.”

He added that he is confident that these price increases, coupled with strong demand dynamics, should be able to carry upcoming earnings results beyond analyst estimates in coming quarters.

Despite the optimistic commentary, shares slipped sharply in extended hours trading. The stock was marked down nearly 5% after the results crossed wires.

Read more on packaged food stock expectations.