Livent to increase stake in Nemaska Lithium to 50%

May 02, 2022 5:47 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Livent (NYSE:LTHMto double its ownership interest to 50% in Nemaska Lithium, a fully integrated lithium hydroxide development project located in Québec, Canada. 
  • Livent will issue 17.5M shares of its common stock to The Pallinghurst Group and its investors to acquire their half of Québec Lithium Partners.  
  • Livent already owns the other half of QLP. 
  • Following the close of the transaction, QLP will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Livent, and Livent will in turn own 50% of Nemaska through QLP. 
  • Investissement Québec will remain the owner of the remaining 50% interest in Nemaska.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.