Livent to increase stake in Nemaska Lithium to 50%
May 02, 2022 5:47 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to double its ownership interest to 50% in Nemaska Lithium, a fully integrated lithium hydroxide development project located in Québec, Canada.
- Livent will issue 17.5M shares of its common stock to The Pallinghurst Group and its investors to acquire their half of Québec Lithium Partners.
- Livent already owns the other half of QLP.
- Following the close of the transaction, QLP will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Livent, and Livent will in turn own 50% of Nemaska through QLP.
- Investissement Québec will remain the owner of the remaining 50% interest in Nemaska.