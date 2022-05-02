Lattice Semiconductor Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:52 PM ETLattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (vs. $0.22 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.25M (+26.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LSCC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.