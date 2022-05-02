CVR Partners Q1 results - will Q2 be as good as it gets?

CVR Partners (UAN) reported Q1 results after the market close Monday, posting increased earnings, dividends and buybacks. Management expects "industry conditions to remain firm for the remainder of 2022."

The Company generated $8.78 of net income per share during the quarter, up 52% from Q4 2021 and up from a loss in Q1 2021. The increased earnings allowed management to raise the dividend and buyback shares, paying out $2.26 in dividends while repurchasing ~1% of shares outstanding.

Fertilizer stocks have been on a run in 2022, as elevated global natural gas prices have increased the cost of manufacturing fertilizer outside of North America. However, a recent rally in US natural gas prices, paired with a slight decreases in the price of fertilizer, threatens to limit further margin expansion for North American producers in coming quarters.

Given elevated earnings and rapid debt reductions, CVR Partner (UAN) shareholders are likely to see sequential improvements in earnings and dividends during Q2. However, rising costs and reduced revenues suggest that Q2 could be "as good as it gets" for US fertilizer names this year.