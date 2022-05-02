EverQuote stock sinks postmarket on grim outlook amid headwinds in auto insurance

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) stock sank ~15% postmarket on Monday after the insurance marketplace issued a discouraging outlook despite posting Q1 earnings beat.

EVER expects Q2 revenue of $92M-97M, below consensus estimate of $103.41M. It estimates adj. EBITDA loss of $7M-4M and variable marketing margin of $24M-27M.

2022 revenue is projected to be $400M-420M vs. consensus estimate of $425.99M. EVER expects adj. EBITDA loss of $15M-5M and variable marketing margin of $110M-120M.

CEO Jayme Mendal said Q1 saw unprecedented headwinds in the industry, including a hardening market for auto insurance in the near term with rate hikes for consumers and lower spending on new consumer acquisition.

The headwinds, which intensified in recent weeks, will likely persist through Q2. Mendal expects demand from auto insurance carriers to improve in H2 of 2022, and normalize in H1 of 2023, to the levels seen prior to the industry downturn in summer 2021.

EVER reported Q1 EPS of -$0.19 vs. -$0.13 amid an 8.1% increase in total expenses.

Q1 revenue grew 6.6% Y/Y to $110.7M. Variable marketing margin increased 9% to $34.3M.

Automotive insurance vertical revenue rose 4% to $87.7M in Q1, while revenue from other insurance verticals - which include home and renters, life and health insurance - grew 19% to $23M.

EVER stock, which ended 6.5% higher ahead of earnings, has declined 8.2% YTD.

Take a look at a comparison of EVER's key stats with its peers.