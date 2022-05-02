Andersons Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 6:15 PM ETThe Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANDE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.