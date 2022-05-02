eHealth Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 6:18 PM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.19 (vs. $0.36 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $100.51M (-25.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EHTH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.