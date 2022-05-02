Verisk Analytics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 6:21 PM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $773.79M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRSK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.