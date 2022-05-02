Comstock Resources Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 6:28 PM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (vs. $0.25 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $438.02M (+28.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.