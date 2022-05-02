Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) -3.4% post-market on Monday after narrowly missing Q1 adjusted earnings expectations, as revenues rose 71% Y/Y to $3.92B but short of estimates, hurt by logistical constraints that are expected to improve but linger into Q2.

Q1 net income surged more than 7x to $1.18B, or $3.19/share, from $157M, or $0.41/share, in the year-earlier quarter; adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled to $1.45B from $560M a year ago.

Q1 potash net sales more than doubled to $1.06B from $477M a year ago, as sales volumes fell ~10% Y/Y to 1.8M metric tons but MOP selling price jumped to $582 from $200, and adjusted gross margin quadrupled to $323/ton from $82/ton; Mosaic (MOS) said winter weather affected rail performance and delayed shipments.

Q1 phosphates net sales jumped 50% Y/Y to $1.5B, as sales volumes fell 19% to 1.7M metric tons but DAP selling price surged to $785 from $477, and adjusted gross margin nearly quadrupled to $318/ton from $84/ton; the company cited poor rail performance and COVID-related labor shortages.

Mosaic Fertilizantes segment sales roughly doubled to $1.49B, as sales volumes fell 14% Y/Y to 1.8M tons but the finished products selling price jumped to $817 from $370, and adjusted gross margin rose to $130/ton from $50/ton.

Mosaic (MOS) said higher cost of goods sales reflected higher prices for purchased nitrogen and potash products for distribution and sulfur and ammonia for phosphate production.

The company expects persistent tight markets for both phosphates and potash.

Mosaic's (MOS) price return has jumped 59% YTD and 72% during the past year.