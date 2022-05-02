Nutrien misses Q1 earnings but raises full-year guidance above consensus

May 02, 2022

Mining of potash ore in an underground mine using a mining machine

Ramil Nasibulin/iStock via Getty Images

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) +4.3% post-market on Monday after missing Q1 adjusted earnings estimates but raising full-year earnings guidance above Wall Street expectations.

Nutrien (NTR) said it generated record net earnings of $1.4B and adjusted EBITDA of $2.6B in Q1, as higher realized prices more than offset lower fertilizer sales volumes that were due mostly to a delayed start to the planting season in North America; profit rose 10-fold from year-ago net earnings of $133M.

Q1 sales by segment: Nutrien Ag Solutions +30% Y/Y to $3.86B, with record Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $240M; Potash +203% to $1.85B; Nitrogen +155% to $1.46B; Phosphate +64% to $563M.

Nutrien (NTR) raised earnings guidance for FY 2022, seeing EPS of $16.20-$18.70, well above $10.20-$11.80 prior guidance and ahead of $15.11 analyst consensus estimate, citing expected higher realized selling prices, increased potash sales volumes and higher retail crop nutrients and crop protection products gross margins.

The company also raised full-year potash sales volume guidance to 14.5M-15.1M metric tons to include its previously announced intention to increase potash production capability by nearly 1M tons, while lowering nitrogen sales volume guidance to 10.7M-11.1M tons to reflect the impact of unplanned plant outages that occurred during Q1.

Nutrien's (NTR) price return rose 32% YTD and 76% during the past year.

