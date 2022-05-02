BP (NYSE:BP) expects to double crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and launch its latest production platform by the end of this year, a company executive said on Monday at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, as reported by Reuters.

The company expects to produce ~200K boe/day by year-end 2022 from the current 100K boe/day at Thunder Horse, according to Starlee Sykes, BP's Senior VP for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

BP (BP) also is preparing to start its fifth operated platform this year - Argos - the centerpiece of its $9B Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf, but Sykes declined to specify in which quarter production would start.

"More Gulf of Mexico oil and gas helps improve emissions globally," Sykes said, according to Reuters.

Last September, BP (BP) announced the start-up of Thunder Horse South's phase 2 expansion and said a total of eight wells would be drilled to increase oil and gas production to ~400K boe/day by the mid-2020s.

BP is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results before the open on May 3.