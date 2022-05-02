SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) turned slightly lower in Monday's trading despite receiving an upgrade from J.P. Morgan to Overweight from Neutral with a $67 price target, saying the California water utility is poised to benefit from significant lower earnings volatility.

JPM analyst Richard Sunderland said he expects the state's Public Utilities Commission to approve SJW's application to increase rates during 2022-24, which would drive up revenue by $54M over the three-year period.

"With earnings both normalizing and stabilizing, the company's 13% P/E discount to water utility peers on [estimated] 2023 earnings appears overly punitive, particularly with regulatory risk set to rapidly decline over the balance of 2022," Sunderland writes.

SJW management said last week that an uptick in revenue last quarter was primarily attributable to $5.2M in cumulative rate increases, as the company reported Q1 GAAP earnings of $0.12/share on revenues of $124M.