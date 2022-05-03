TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) said on Monday it was awarded an additional contract and notice to proceed by Exxon Mobil (XOM) for the Yellowtail development in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

The contract, which TechnipFMC (FTI) values at $75M-$250M, covers the supply of six flexible risers that are qualified to withstand high pressure and high temperature.

The company also was given full notice to proceed with the previously announced contract for the subsea production system at Yellowtail, following Exxon's (XOM) final investment decision last month.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said it will provide project management, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities for the Yellowtail subsea production system, which includes 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees and 12 manifolds.

