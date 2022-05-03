Noble Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12, revenue of $210M; raises FY22 guidance

May 03, 2022 12:48 AM ETNoble Corporation (NE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Noble press release (NYSE:NE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12.
  • Revenue of $210M (+24.3% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $27 million compared to $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Capital expenditures totaled $45 million in the first quarter, which includes $11 million of client reimbursable investments.
  • As of April 1, 2022, Noble's estimated revenue backlog is approximately $1.9 billion. This includes the 7.4 rig year award under the CEA but does not include the 7 years of firm term associated with the LOA from Qatargas.
  • The Company's full-year 2022 guidance range for Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1,130 to $1,180 million and $320 to $350 million, respectively.
  • Full-year 2022 capital expenditure guidance range, net of client reimbursables, increased by $15 million to $145 to $160 million.
