Asia-Pacific stock down as Australia hiked its interest rate

Japan Market Closed.

China Market Closed.

Hong Kong -0.11%

Australia -0.53%.

India Market Closed.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones gained 84.29 points, or 0.26%, to close at 33,061.50, S&P 500 rose 0.57% to 4,155.38, while Nasdaq rose 1.63% to 12,536.02.

Several markets are closed in the region for holidays, including China, Japan, Singapore and India. Hong Kong will return to trade from a holiday on Monday.

Oil prices declined in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures inching down 0.3% to $107.26 per barrel. U.S. crude futures lost 0.25% to trade at $104.89 per barrel.

Gold prices firmed on Tuesday after falling to their lowest level since mid-February in the previous session, as a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar lifted demand for greenback-priced bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,866.02 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% to $1,865.10.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $22.72 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.7% to $941.90, and palladium advanced 1.2% to $2,243.06.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.32%; S&P 500 +0.47%; Nasdaq +0.50%.