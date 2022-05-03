Logitech Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.23B beats by $10M; reduced its FY2023 outlook
May 03, 2022 1:30 AM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Logitech press release (NASDAQ:LOGI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.23B (-20.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Sales growth in constant currency is now expected to be between 2 and 4 percent vs. estimated growth of 3.19% Y/Y, and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $875 million and $925 million. Previously, sales growth in constant currency was expected to be in the mid single digits, and non-GAAP operating income was expected to be between $900 million and $950 million.