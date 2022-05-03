Verona Pharma GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.24
May 03, 2022 2:08 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Verona Pharma press release (NASDAQ:VRNA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.24.
- Net loss was $24.8M for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q1 2021: net loss $21.3M).
- Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2022, were $132.8M (December 31, 2021: $148.4M).
- The Company believes cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2022, expected cash receipts from the U.K. tax credit program and funding expected to become available under the $30.0 million debt facility, will enable Verona Pharma to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the end of 2023.